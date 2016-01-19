Hoosiers Crush Illini on Yogi Ferrell's Big Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Troy Williams scored 21 points and Kevin "Yogi" Ferrell finished with 16 points and nine assists Tuesday night, helping No. 25 Indiana blow out Illinois 103-69.

It was a milestone night for Ferrell. The senior guard broke Michael Lewis' career record for assists (545. He has 553. Ferrell moved within 13 points of passing Eric Anderson for No. 10 on the Hoosiers' career scoring list.

All that came on a night that the Hoosiers (16-3, 6-0 Big Ten) extending their winning streak to 11 and set a school record with 19 3-pointers.

Illinois (9-10, 1-5) was led by Malcolm Hill with 20 points and Kendrick Nunn with 10.

But this one got away in a hurry.

Indiana closed out the first half on a 20-4 run to take a 42-25 lead and opened the second half by making five of its first six shots to seal it.