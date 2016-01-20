ISP responding to multiple crashes, stranded vehicles in central Illinois

ILLINOIS - Illinois State Police say they are responding to several reports of crashes and stranded vehicles across the state this morning.

ISP officials say a winter weather travel advisory was issued for much of central Illinois last night. Officials also say that Troopers have responded to no fewer than six separate crashes on I-72, I-57, and I-74 since the advisory was put into place. These crashes include a roll-over truck-tractor semi-trailer crash on I-57 early this morning, and another crash on I-57 that has resulted in the blockage of a lane near mile post 210.

Additionally, ISP Troopers are working to assist motorists whose vehicles have become stranded off the roadway. During this inclement weather, authorities are offering the following tips to drivers to help keep them safe:

- Dress warmly, and always carry a charged cell phone

- Keep a look out for "black ice" and slick patches on the road

- Keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full

- Always wear your seat belt

- Tell someone about the route you intend to travel on

For up-to-date information on winter road conditions in Illinois, click here.