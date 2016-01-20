Internet Essentials Learning Zone planned for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - Comcast officials have announced the creation of an "Internet Essentials Learning Zone" in Springfield.

Officials say Comcast representatives joined local elected officials and community-based organizations to announce the launch of this new program Wednesday morning. The Learning Zone seeks to expand Internet access and digital literacy to more families through the Internet Essentials program.

Under the Internet Essentials program, eligible families are able to receive a low-cost broadband Internet service. Additionally, eligible families would be able to purchase an Internet-ready computer through the program, in addition to provided digital literacy training sessions and materials.

