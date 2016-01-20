Sangamon County Clerk, UCB teaming up to offer passport registration days

CHATHAM - The Sangamon County Clerk's Office is teaming up with United Community Bank to offer residents a convenient way to register for a passport during January.

Sangamon County Clerk Paul Palazzolo says representatives from his office will be at United Community Bank, located at 301 North Main Street in Chatham, to help members of the public in obtaining passports. Officials say representatives will be at the building from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on January 23 and January 30.

This event is open to the public, and Clerk Palazzolo says it is designed to make the process of obtaining this document easier. All passport fees will apply, and those who successfully complete their application will receive their passports within 25 business days.

For more information from the Sangamon County Clerk's Office, click here.