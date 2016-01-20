Danville police make arrest in connection with December 2015 armed robbery

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened in December 2015.

Danville Police Criminal Investigations Commander Jane McFadden says Latron Cross, 22, was arrested on January 19 on a Vermilion County arrest warrant and Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Authorities say Cross was arrested without incident in the 900 block of Wakely Drive in Danville.

Danville police say they are continuing to investigate this armed robbery. If you have any information on crimes in Danville, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.

