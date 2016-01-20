Yoga4Cats funds Project Catification at Homeward Bound

DECATUR – Yoga4Cats, the volunteer-initiated fundraiser, after taking off with a viral video in 2015 has raised funded to give Homeward Bound Pet Shelter significant shelter upgrades.

WAND News brought you the original story of Yoga4Cats' success in June.

Since its introduction, Yoga4Cats has received international attention and has been featured in Best Friends Animal Society’s January / February 2016 magazine as part of their “For the Love of Cats” article which highlights innovative cat adoption strategies.

Homeward Bound volunteer Jeanette Skaluba said she knew they had to keep going with Yoga4Cats after a lot of excitement was generated with its first event in June. Yoga4Cats – A Black Cat Affair took place in October at the Madden Arts Council and featured adoptable black cats. This event raised $1,800.

With these funds, Yoga4Cats began Project Catification, which provides shelter upgrades for the free-roaming feline living spaces at Homeward Bound.

According to shelter officials, “catification” is the process of creating feline-friendly environments that cater to a cat’s natural instincts to climb, perch, rest, play and claim their territory.

Skaluba enlisted her father and Jack Kelsheimer, two retired engineers, to renovate two existing spaces at the shelter. They hope to complete all of the rooms with existing and future donations.

“We now have vertical spaces that feature open and enclosed areas and two cat superhighways! Our new rooms feature an inviting space for visitors to interact with the cats at eye level or while sitting comfortably so you can test drive a lap cat,” Skaluba says.

She also adds this project will make a big difference in the quality of life for the cat residents while they wait to be adopted.

Homeward Bound will be hosting a Catification Open House on Saturday, January 23 from 2 to 3:30 PM at their facility. Guests are welcome to stop in, enjoy snacks and refreshments, learn more about catification and meet adoptable animals. Tickets will be sold for catification raffle basket for additional project funds.

Additional donations are welcome.