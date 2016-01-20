Springfield police arrest 1 in armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department has announced that one man has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident that happened during the early morning hours of January 20.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of South 17th Street for a report of a possible home invasion. Upon arriving, an officer reports two men were on the ground struggling over a handgun. Police say one of the men ran from the area, but was eventually caught in the 2100 block of South 15th Street.

Springfield police say the apprehended man was identified as Curtis Nichols, 22. Officers say the preliminary investigation into this incident revealed that Nichols was drinking alcohol at the victim's home when he allegedly took out a handgun and said he was going to rob the victim. Police also say Nichols allegedly fired several shots into the floor, and also at the male victim and a woman who was visiting. Authorities say the victim fell in the snow, and Nichols allegedly demanded money again, resulting in a struggle over the weapon.

Nichols faces preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, no FOID card, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and resisting a peace officer. We will provide more information as it becomes available.