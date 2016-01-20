Springfield PD arrest suspect in W. South Grand Robbery

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield Police detectives report they have arrested a suspect reportedly involved in robbery at Paris Cleaners that took place last year.

The robbery took place on December 28, 2015 at 3:46 PM. Paris Cleaners, located in the 900 block of West South Grand Avenue in Springfield, was the victim of the aggravated robbery. At the time, Springfield Police were searching for a suspect described a black male leaving the scene in a black vehicle.

Detectives later determined the make of the vehicle and did a search of owners of such vehicles within Sangamon County. They were able to match a possible suspect, who owned a similar vehicle. Authorities located and detained the suspect on January 15, 2016.

Springfield detectives took 44-year-old Phillip Lovelace, Sr. into custody in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. He was interviewed and ultimately arrested, charging with aggravated robbery. He has since been transported to the Sangamon County Jail.