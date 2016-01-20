Sherman, Southern View and Springfield Family Videos Victims of Burglaries

SANGAMON COUNTY – Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties are seeking information from the public concerning a series of burglaries and thefts to area Family Video stores.

Family Video stores in Sherman, Southern View and in Springfield on West Lawrence, and most recently on January 13 on South MacArthur, were the victims of these crimes. All businesses were entered by unknown persons who stole undisclosed amounts of cash.

An adjoining business to the Southern View video store was also the victim of an armed robbery the week of November 26 after the video store was burglarized in October 2015.

Authorities say they believe these burglaries, robberies and thefts may be related.

Anyone who can offer tips or assistance with information to police about these video store incidents should call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. Tips can also be submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website. Text tips can be sent to CRIMES, with the keyword TIP672 and the information.

Those who submit tips can earn up to $1,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.