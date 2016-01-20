No business like 'snow business'

For snow-related businesses, this week’s snowfall meant an opportunity to work amid a mild winter.

“It's been horrendous,” said A.J. Henderson of the mild winter as he plowed snow from a Decatur lot. “We’ve been sitting on a lot of money in salt and a lot of equipment.”

Wednesday morning, Henderson said his company, A.J.’s Services, had cleaned snow from 70 properties.

Meanwhile, workers at Prairieland Towing in Decatur said they had been moderately busy.

“Pretty steady … not as busy as other snowstorms in the past,” said manager Justin Johnson. “We’ve had a lot of lock-outs, jump-starts, things like that. I think a lot of people are putting their keys in their cars, starting them up and locking themselves out mistakenly.”