H.S. Basketball Rankings - Jan. 20

Below are the media polls for IHSA basketball released January 20, 2016.

BOYS

Class 4A
School                                          W-L      Pts  Prv
 1. Curie (7)                                   14-3      100      3
 2. Kenwood (4)                                 13-1      97       2
 3. Simeon                                      14-2      92      1
 4. Harvey Thornton                             13-1      80       4
 5. Evanston Township                           14-2      66       5
 6. Glenbard West                               15-0      54       7
 7. Edwardsville                                13-3      38       8
 8. Rock Island                                 12-3      23       6
 9. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)       14-4      20       9
10. Riverside-Brookfield                        13-2      19       10

Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 6. Lisle (Benet Academy) 4. Belleville East 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Champaign Centennial 1. East Moline United 1.

Class 3A
School                                      W-L        Pts      Prv
 1. Morgan Park (9)                         13-1       162      1
 2. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (8)     14-2       160      2
 3. Springfield Lanphier                    13-2       115      4
 4. Fenwick                                 15-2       101      6
 5. Bogan                                   15-4       100      5
 6. Peoria Manual                           14-3       79       3
 7. Galesburg                              20-1       71       7
 8. Washington                              18-1       34       9
 9. Rockford Boylan                         18-2       32       NR
10. Westchester St. Joseph             12-4       29       8

Others receiving votes: Centralia 20. LaSalle-Peru 10. Bloomington 7. Dixon 7. Normal University 5. North Lawndale 1. Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) 1. Metamora 1.

Class 2A
School                              W-L       Pts      Prv
 1. Winnebago (9)                    15-1      142      1
 2. Breese Central (1)              16-2      117      2
 3. Orr (2)                          12-2      112      3
 4. Warrensburg-Latham (1)       14-0      108      4
 5. Seton Academy (2)            14-4      94       6
 6. Lawrenceville                    16-1      69       7
 7. Rockridge                        13-4      51       8
 8. Teutopolis                       15-4      49       5
 9. Pleasant Plains                  14-2      22       9
10. Hales Franciscan             9-6       16       T10

Others receiving votes: Sterling Newman 14. Quincy Notre Dame 12. Nashville 9. Bloomington Central Catholic 4. Athens 2. Bismarck-Henning 2. Illiana Christian 1. Kewanee 1.

Class 1A
School                         W-L       Pts      Prv
 1. Colfax Ridgeview (7)     16-2      123      2
 2. Okawville (1)              15-3      115      3
 3. Brimfield                  18-1      103      1
 4. Leo (5)                    14-3      92       5
 5. Woodlawn                   14-1      84       4
 6. Liberty (1)                18-1      65       6
 7. Flanagan                   15-3      56       7
 8. Metro-East Lutheran      17-3      46      8
 9. Newark                     18-2      42       NR
10. Payson Seymour         15-2      13       10

Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 12. Waterloo Gibault 8. Altamont 4. Arcola 4. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 2. St. Francis de Sales 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A             
School                     W-L   Pts  Prv
 1. Montini (11)           21-0  110  1
 2. Fremd                  18-3  90   4
 3. Edwardsville           17-1  79   5
 4. Benet                  17-3  76   2
 5. Whitney Young          12-5  65   3
 6. Rock Island            20-3  42   6
 7. Hersey                 18-3  36   7
 8. River Forest Trinity   15-4  27   9
 8. New Trier              19-4  27   8
10. Huntley                19-3  25

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 7. Stevenson 6. Batavia 4. Geneva 3. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Proviso East 2. Plainfield East 2. Oswego East 1.

Class 3A             
School                     W-L   Pts  Prv
 1. Morgan Park (9)        17-2  123  1
 2. Morton (3)             20-1  118  2
 3. Galesburg              22-1  92   4
 4. Chicago Marshall (1)   20-2  81   5
 5. Rockford Lutheran      16-1  77   3
 6. Rochester              15-3  56   8
 7. Highland               17-4  43   9
 8. Charleston             20-1  35   6
 9. Burlington Central     15-2  26   7
10. Rich East              19-4  18

Others receiving votes: Champaign St. Thomas More 10. Triad 8. Springfield 7. North Lawndale 6. Antioch 5. Washington 5. Salem 5.

Class 2A                     
School                             W-L   Pts  Prv
 1. Breese Central (12)            17-3  129  1
 2. Hillsboro (1)                  20-2  108  2
 3. Piasa Southwestern             18-3  107  4
 4. Teutopolis                     17-6  83   3
 5. Knoxville                      20-4  65   6
 6. Bloomington Central Catholic   17-5  54   10
 7. Havana                         22-3  43   5
 8. Athens                         16-6  39   8
 9. Sherrard                       17-5  38   7
10. Peoria Christian               13-7  11

Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 9. Tuscola 8. Byron 7. Kewanee 6. Lawrenceville 2. Monticello 2. Camp Point Central 2. Flora 1. Tremont 1.

Class 1A                   
School                           W-L   Pts  Prv
 1. Moweaqua Central A&M  (14)   17-0  149  1
 2. Annawan (1)                  20-3  126  2
 3. Danville Schlarman           16-1  112  4
 4. Cissna Park                  21-1  104  3
 5. Calhoun                      17-2  94   6
 6. Brimfield                    20-3  63   5
 7. Lebanon                      19-1  44   7
 8. Harvest Christian Academy    15-6  39   9
 9. Catlin (Salt Fork)           20-2  21   8
10. Liberty                      21-2  20

Others receiving votes: Mount Olive 14. Ashton-Franklin Center 14. Indian Creek 10. Hardin County 6. New Athens 5. Galena 2. Erie 1. Winchester 1.

