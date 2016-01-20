H.S. Basketball Rankings - Jan. 20

Below are the media polls for IHSA basketball released January 20, 2016.

BOYS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Curie (7) 14-3 100 3

2. Kenwood (4) 13-1 97 2

3. Simeon 14-2 92 1

4. Harvey Thornton 13-1 80 4

5. Evanston Township 14-2 66 5

6. Glenbard West 15-0 54 7

7. Edwardsville 13-3 38 8

8. Rock Island 12-3 23 6

9. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14-4 20 9

10. Riverside-Brookfield 13-2 19 10

Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 6. Lisle (Benet Academy) 4. Belleville East 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Champaign Centennial 1. East Moline United 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (9) 13-1 162 1

2. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (8) 14-2 160 2

3. Springfield Lanphier 13-2 115 4

4. Fenwick 15-2 101 6

5. Bogan 15-4 100 5

6. Peoria Manual 14-3 79 3

7. Galesburg 20-1 71 7

8. Washington 18-1 34 9

9. Rockford Boylan 18-2 32 NR

10. Westchester St. Joseph 12-4 29 8

Others receiving votes: Centralia 20. LaSalle-Peru 10. Bloomington 7. Dixon 7. Normal University 5. North Lawndale 1. Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) 1. Metamora 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Winnebago (9) 15-1 142 1

2. Breese Central (1) 16-2 117 2

3. Orr (2) 12-2 112 3

4. Warrensburg-Latham (1) 14-0 108 4

5. Seton Academy (2) 14-4 94 6

6. Lawrenceville 16-1 69 7

7. Rockridge 13-4 51 8

8. Teutopolis 15-4 49 5

9. Pleasant Plains 14-2 22 9

10. Hales Franciscan 9-6 16 T10

Others receiving votes: Sterling Newman 14. Quincy Notre Dame 12. Nashville 9. Bloomington Central Catholic 4. Athens 2. Bismarck-Henning 2. Illiana Christian 1. Kewanee 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (7) 16-2 123 2

2. Okawville (1) 15-3 115 3

3. Brimfield 18-1 103 1

4. Leo (5) 14-3 92 5

5. Woodlawn 14-1 84 4

6. Liberty (1) 18-1 65 6

7. Flanagan 15-3 56 7

8. Metro-East Lutheran 17-3 46 8

9. Newark 18-2 42 NR

10. Payson Seymour 15-2 13 10

Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 12. Waterloo Gibault 8. Altamont 4. Arcola 4. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 2. St. Francis de Sales 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Montini (11) 21-0 110 1

2. Fremd 18-3 90 4

3. Edwardsville 17-1 79 5

4. Benet 17-3 76 2

5. Whitney Young 12-5 65 3

6. Rock Island 20-3 42 6

7. Hersey 18-3 36 7

8. River Forest Trinity 15-4 27 9

8. New Trier 19-4 27 8

10. Huntley 19-3 25

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 7. Stevenson 6. Batavia 4. Geneva 3. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Proviso East 2. Plainfield East 2. Oswego East 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (9) 17-2 123 1

2. Morton (3) 20-1 118 2

3. Galesburg 22-1 92 4

4. Chicago Marshall (1) 20-2 81 5

5. Rockford Lutheran 16-1 77 3

6. Rochester 15-3 56 8

7. Highland 17-4 43 9

8. Charleston 20-1 35 6

9. Burlington Central 15-2 26 7

10. Rich East 19-4 18

Others receiving votes: Champaign St. Thomas More 10. Triad 8. Springfield 7. North Lawndale 6. Antioch 5. Washington 5. Salem 5.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Breese Central (12) 17-3 129 1

2. Hillsboro (1) 20-2 108 2

3. Piasa Southwestern 18-3 107 4

4. Teutopolis 17-6 83 3

5. Knoxville 20-4 65 6

6. Bloomington Central Catholic 17-5 54 10

7. Havana 22-3 43 5

8. Athens 16-6 39 8

9. Sherrard 17-5 38 7

10. Peoria Christian 13-7 11

Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 9. Tuscola 8. Byron 7. Kewanee 6. Lawrenceville 2. Monticello 2. Camp Point Central 2. Flora 1. Tremont 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Moweaqua Central A&M (14) 17-0 149 1

2. Annawan (1) 20-3 126 2

3. Danville Schlarman 16-1 112 4

4. Cissna Park 21-1 104 3

5. Calhoun 17-2 94 6

6. Brimfield 20-3 63 5

7. Lebanon 19-1 44 7

8. Harvest Christian Academy 15-6 39 9

9. Catlin (Salt Fork) 20-2 21 8

10. Liberty 21-2 20

Others receiving votes: Mount Olive 14. Ashton-Franklin Center 14. Indian Creek 10. Hardin County 6. New Athens 5. Galena 2. Erie 1. Winchester 1.