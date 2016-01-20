H.S. Basketball Rankings - Jan. 20

H.S. Basketball Rankings - Jan. 20Posted:
Below are the media polls for IHSA basketball released January 20, 2016.
BOYS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (7) 14-3 100 3
2. Kenwood (4) 13-1 97 2
3. Simeon 14-2 92 1
4. Harvey Thornton 13-1 80 4
5. Evanston Township 14-2 66 5
6. Glenbard West 15-0 54 7
7. Edwardsville 13-3 38 8
8. Rock Island 12-3 23 6
9. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14-4 20 9
10. Riverside-Brookfield 13-2 19 10
Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 6. Lisle (Benet Academy) 4. Belleville East 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Champaign Centennial 1. East Moline United 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morgan Park (9) 13-1 162 1
2. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (8) 14-2 160 2
3. Springfield Lanphier 13-2 115 4
4. Fenwick 15-2 101 6
5. Bogan 15-4 100 5
6. Peoria Manual 14-3 79 3
7. Galesburg 20-1 71 7
8. Washington 18-1 34 9
9. Rockford Boylan 18-2 32 NR
10. Westchester St. Joseph 12-4 29 8
Others receiving votes: Centralia 20. LaSalle-Peru 10. Bloomington 7. Dixon 7. Normal University 5. North Lawndale 1. Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) 1. Metamora 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Winnebago (9) 15-1 142 1
2. Breese Central (1) 16-2 117 2
3. Orr (2) 12-2 112 3
4. Warrensburg-Latham (1) 14-0 108 4
5. Seton Academy (2) 14-4 94 6
6. Lawrenceville 16-1 69 7
7. Rockridge 13-4 51 8
8. Teutopolis 15-4 49 5
9. Pleasant Plains 14-2 22 9
10. Hales Franciscan 9-6 16 T10
Others receiving votes: Sterling Newman 14. Quincy Notre Dame 12. Nashville 9. Bloomington Central Catholic 4. Athens 2. Bismarck-Henning 2. Illiana Christian 1. Kewanee 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Colfax Ridgeview (7) 16-2 123 2
2. Okawville (1) 15-3 115 3
3. Brimfield 18-1 103 1
4. Leo (5) 14-3 92 5
5. Woodlawn 14-1 84 4
6. Liberty (1) 18-1 65 6
7. Flanagan 15-3 56 7
8. Metro-East Lutheran 17-3 46 8
9. Newark 18-2 42 NR
10. Payson Seymour 15-2 13 10
Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 12. Waterloo Gibault 8. Altamont 4. Arcola 4. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 2. St. Francis de Sales 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Montini (11) 21-0 110 1
2. Fremd 18-3 90 4
3. Edwardsville 17-1 79 5
4. Benet 17-3 76 2
5. Whitney Young 12-5 65 3
6. Rock Island 20-3 42 6
7. Hersey 18-3 36 7
8. River Forest Trinity 15-4 27 9
8. New Trier 19-4 27 8
10. Huntley 19-3 25
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 7. Stevenson 6. Batavia 4. Geneva 3. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Proviso East 2. Plainfield East 2. Oswego East 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morgan Park (9) 17-2 123 1
2. Morton (3) 20-1 118 2
3. Galesburg 22-1 92 4
4. Chicago Marshall (1) 20-2 81 5
5. Rockford Lutheran 16-1 77 3
6. Rochester 15-3 56 8
7. Highland 17-4 43 9
8. Charleston 20-1 35 6
9. Burlington Central 15-2 26 7
10. Rich East 19-4 18
Others receiving votes: Champaign St. Thomas More 10. Triad 8. Springfield 7. North Lawndale 6. Antioch 5. Washington 5. Salem 5.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Breese Central (12) 17-3 129 1
2. Hillsboro (1) 20-2 108 2
3. Piasa Southwestern 18-3 107 4
4. Teutopolis 17-6 83 3
5. Knoxville 20-4 65 6
6. Bloomington Central Catholic 17-5 54 10
7. Havana 22-3 43 5
8. Athens 16-6 39 8
9. Sherrard 17-5 38 7
10. Peoria Christian 13-7 11
Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 9. Tuscola 8. Byron 7. Kewanee 6. Lawrenceville 2. Monticello 2. Camp Point Central 2. Flora 1. Tremont 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Moweaqua Central A&M (14) 17-0 149 1
2. Annawan (1) 20-3 126 2
3. Danville Schlarman 16-1 112 4
4. Cissna Park 21-1 104 3
5. Calhoun 17-2 94 6
6. Brimfield 20-3 63 5
7. Lebanon 19-1 44 7
8. Harvest Christian Academy 15-6 39 9
9. Catlin (Salt Fork) 20-2 21 8
10. Liberty 21-2 20
Others receiving votes: Mount Olive 14. Ashton-Franklin Center 14. Indian Creek 10. Hardin County 6. New Athens 5. Galena 2. Erie 1. Winchester 1.