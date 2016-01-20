Pawnee Man Arrested on Preliminary Murder Charges for Death of His Girlfriend

SANGAMON COUNTY – A Pawnee man has been arrested accused of murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. Our partners at WTAX radio report the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department arrested Wesley Carey, 28, of Pawnee on murder and other charges.

Nicole Maxey died Tuesday morning after being stabbed multiple times on Monday.

Deputies believe Carey was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He was treated at a Springfield hospital before being jailed.