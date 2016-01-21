UPDATED: 2 Dead in Homer House Fire

UPDATE - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the names of two individuals who died as a result of a house fire in Homer during the morning hours of January 21.

Coroner Northrup says Ricky Tester, 25, and Zachary Highfill, 42, were pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m. at the scene of the fire. Northrup says autopsies were performed on both men, and that results indicate both died from injuries sustained from the fire.

Final autopsy results are pending toxicology results. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOMER -Two people are dead and two more have been taken to a hospital after a Thursday morning house fire in the Champaign County town of Homer. A fire chief who lives near the scene told WAND News crews were first called to the scene at 3:26 and arrived within five minutes.

Once there, they found two adults outside the burning house, firefighters said. After escaping the burning home, they told authorities two adults were still inside. Along with fighting the fire and working toward the two people inside, firefighters also evacuated other nearby homes. WAND has a crew on the scene and will provide more details when possible.