Springfield Fire Department responds to Wednesday night house fire

SPRINGFIELD - The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a Springfield family that was displaced as a result of a house fire on January 20, 2016.

The Springfield Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of East Allen Street at about 10:28 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Upon arriving, crews say fire was seen at the rear of the building.

Springfield Fire Department officials say additional engines responded to the scene to help extinguish the fire, due to the weather and size of the home. The fire was brought under control in about two hours, with crews leaving the scene at about 1:25 a.m.

The origin and cause of this fire are still under investigation. Red Cross officials say volunteers are ensuring that the displaced family has a safe place to stay, food, clothing, and emotional support.

