Macon County Health Department hosting diabetes self-management program

DECATUR - Macon County Health Department officials say they are hosting a Diabetes Self-Management Program starting February 9, 2016.

This program will be held at 250 West Kenwood Avenue in Decatur on Tuesdays, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning February 9. Health department officials say participants will be able to learn ways to manage pain, fatigue, nutrition and exercise choices, treatment choices, and how to talk with others about diabetes.

This series of classes will last for six weeks and is free and open to the public. For more information on classes being hosted by the Macon County Health Department, or to register for these classes, call (217) 423-6550.