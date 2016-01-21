Bobcat treated at U of I College of Veterinary Medicine nearly ready to return to wild

URBANA - University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine officials say a young bobcat treated for serious injuries at their facility is nearly ready to return to the wild.

Officials say the six-month-old bobcat was struck by a car in Indiana on November 24, 2015. The bobcat was taken to the College of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana on November 28, 2015 for treatment, including surgery to repair a fractured pelvis.

Following the surgery, the bobcat received six weeks of post-operative care from Wildlife Medical Clinic volunteers, and was eventually moved to a new enclosure after X-rays revealed that the fractured bones were healing well.

The bobcat is now going to be transferred to Indiana for physical therapy before being released back into the wild. Officials have logged the bobcat's care on the College of Veterinary Medicine's website.

For more information about the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, click here.



Images contained in this article courtesy of: The University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine