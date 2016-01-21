Macon County Conservation District celebrating its 50th anniversary

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebrations with an open house and new exhibit on January 24.

The open house will be held at Rock Springs Nature Center, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and will feature a new exhibit that displays the history of the Macon County Conservation District, as well as information on major milestones and contributors.

According to Program Services Manager Jeff Tish, the exhibit will be available for viewing throughout 2016, and that parts of the exhibit will change as time goes by.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the Macon County Conservation District, and its 50-year history, click here.