Decatur Public Schools suspends Adult Education classes

DECATUR - Decatur Public School District #61 officials say all Adult Education classes, with the exception of the C.N.A. program, will be suspended, effective immediately, due to the State of Illinois budget impasse.

Officials say staff and students have been notified, and that once the budget is signed and money is received, classes will resume. Additionally, DPS officials say C.N.A. classes will continue to be available until March 2, 2016.

The decision to suspend these classes will affect about 50 adult learners and all DPS Adult Education employees. No future registrations will be accepted until funding is restored. Adult Education Manager Rocki Wilkerson says, "Many of these families have no place else to go, but we do not have the funding to continue supporting the program."

We will provide more information as it becomes available.