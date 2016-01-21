Decatur police arrest 2, seize more than 20 firearms in burglary investigation

DECATUR - Decatur Police say two men were arrested and more than 20 firearms were seized during searches on Thursday related to recent burglaries.

Decatur Police Detectives say they received information about several stolen firearms during the investigation into the recent burglaries. In response, detectives obtained search warrants for five addresses in Decatur.

Authorities say 12 long guns, nine hand guns, 1 sawed-off shot gun, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and about 30 grams of marijuana were found and seized by Decatur police officers. According to police, many of the firearms were reported as stolen during burglaries throughout Macon County.

Police also say two people, a 30-year-old male and a 32-year-old male, were arrested in connection with the stolen firearms. Their identities have not yet been made available by police. Detectives say they are continuing with follow-up investigations and further checks on the seized firearms.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.