Poe Says Ag Department Has No Fat

Decatur – Former State Representative Raymond Poe visited Decatur just six weeks after taking over the job as director of the State Department of Agriculture. Poe was the speaker for the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Ag Café at Archer Daniels Midland.

Poe told those attending the lunch his department is operating with far fewer people than several years ago.

“We’ve cut the fat out. We’re all down to muscle now,” Poe stated. “At the Department of Ag we’ve got about half the employees we probably had ten years ago.”

While Poe was appointed by Governor Rauner two months ago the State Fair director’s job remains vacant. Poe told the Chamber candidates for the position were being interviewed this week.

