Central Illinois man faces first-degree murder charges in stabbing death of girlfriend

PAWNEE - In an update to a story WAND brought you yesterday, a Pawnee man is facing multiple first-degree murder charges in the January 18 stabbing death of his girlfriend.

The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office says Wesley Carey, 28, was charged in court on Thursday with three counts of first-degree murder. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says Pawnee police officers responded to a disturbance at the Countryside Manor apartment complex. Upon arriving, officers say they found Carey and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Nicole Maxey.



Authorities say Maxey was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning. In a release, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says Maxey died from multiple stab wounds.

Carey is being held at the Sangamon County Jail on $2 million bond. He's scheduled back in court on January 28, 2016.

