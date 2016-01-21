Illinois Emergency Management Agency Is Reviewing Damage Assessments from Flooding

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is continuing to review damage information received from nearly three dozen counties impacted by severe storms and flooding in late December.

IEMA asked counties to provide assessments of damages to homes as well as response and recovery costs incurred by units of local government. The deadline for submitting the information to the agency was Jan. 18.

Thirty-four counties submitted local government cost information, while 14 counties submitted information on homes damaged. IEMA personnel have been carefully reviewing the large volume of information.

IEMA Director James Joseph said the agency expects this review and outreach process to continue into the week of Jan. 25 and hopes to have a final analysis of the impact by the end of that week.