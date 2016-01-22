14 displaced after early morning house fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Fire Department says firefighters responded to a report of a house fire near the University of Illinois campus early Friday morning.

Fire department officials say crews were dispatched to a report of a fire in the 900 block of South Oak Street at about 3:47 a.m. Upon arriving, firefighters say they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story home's first floor. Additionally, firefighters say they received reports that people could possibly be inside the building, leading to immediate search and rescue efforts.

Officials say no individuals were found inside the home, and that the fire was brought under control at about 4:08 a.m., with the final crew leaving the scene at 6:42 a.m. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

According to the Champaign Fire Department, 14 people lived inside the home, and 11 were present at the time of the fire. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.