IEMA reviewing flood damage reports from 34 Illinois counties

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Emergency Management Agency officials say they are continuing to review flood damage information received from more than 30 counties during the severe storms and flooding from December 2015 and January 2016.

IEMA officials say 34 counties have submitted local government cost information, and 14 counties submitted home damage information, prior to the deadline of January 18, 2016. According to IEMA Director James Joseph, the review of information and outreach process is expected to continue into the week of January 25, 2016, with final analysis of impact by the end of the week.

Joseph also says the agency "appreciates the efforts of our local partners in compiling this information," and that a determination on whether or not to request FEMA participation in Preliminary Damage Assessments will be made after review and analysis is complete. Illinois will have until February 12, 2016 to decide whether or not to request federal assistance.

For more information about IEMA, click here.