Decatur police make arrest in January 12 shooting

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened earlier this month.

In a news release, Decatur Police Deputy Chief Cody Moore says officers, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Task Force, arrested Timothy King, 23, in the 1300 block of North Gulick at about 8:00 p.m. on January 21.

Authorities say King was arrested in connection with a shooting in the 700 block of West Leafland on January 12. Decatur police say the victim allegedly knew King, and that this incident was not a random act.

Decatur police also say other leads are still being pursued, and the investigation is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.