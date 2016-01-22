Champaign County Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing death in Seymour

UPDATE – The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a Seymour man who died as a result of stabbing that took place at his home on Thursday night.

Coroner Duane E. Northrup identified 27-year-old Chase Yets, of Seymour, who died from a stab wound to the chest on January 21. He was pronounced dead at 9:30 PM that night. Yets’ autopsy indicates he died as a result of his stab wounds.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate this death. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

------------------------------------------

SEYMOUR - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a January 21 stabbing in Seymour that resulted in the death of one person.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of East North Street at about 7:50 p.m. Authorities say deputies were dispatched to the scene for a medical call involving a reported stabbing with a knife. Deputies say a 27-year-old man who had sustained apparent stab wounds was found at the scene, and was later pronounced dead.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says this incident is still under investigation, and preliminary information reveals that the stabbing occurred in relation to a domestic dispute between the man and a 25-year-old woman. No arrests have been made, and investigators are working to review past interactions between the couple and law enforcement.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.