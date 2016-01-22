LLCU donates more than $5,000 to Decatur-Macon County Senior Center

DECATUR - Land of Lincoln Credit Union officials say more than $5,300 was recently donated to the organization's 2015 Charity of the Year, the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

LLCU officials say staff members worked during 2015 to raise funds for the DMCSC. Overall, $5,370.19 was raised and presented to DMCSC officials.

The money was raised during events such as bake sales, cookouts, bingo night, caramel apple sales, and shred day donations. DMCSC Executive Director Leslie Stanberry says the group is "thrilled and honored that LLCU employees chose the Senior Center" for the annual fundraising effort.

The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center provide local seniors with programs and services that promote independence, safety, and mental and physical health.