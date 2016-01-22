Champaign police investigating two robberies

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation of two robberies that happened in the same general area by suspects that police say could be related to both events.

Champaign police say on December 29, 2015, at about 8:00 p.m., a delivery driver reported being robbed in the 300 block of North Third Street. Police say the victim reported being battered by three suspects, and having money stolen. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Champaign police also say a second robbery happened in the 300 block of North Third Street on January 11 at about 7:25 p.m. Police say another delivery driver reported being robbed by three suspects, and that one of the suspects may have been armed with a handgun. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

In the first incident, police say the suspects were described as black males, with one of the men standing about 6'2", weighing 150 pounds, and wearing a gray "North Face" jacket.

In the second incident, the suspects were described as black males, about 16 or 17 years of age, standing 5'5" tall with medium builds. The first suspect was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and dark shoes. The second suspect was described as wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black-colored warm-up pants with white stripes. The third suspect was described as wearing all black-colored clothing.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.