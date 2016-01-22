UPDATE: ISP issues LEAP Alert for missing elderly couple

UPDATE – The missing couple has been located.

ILLINOIS - The Illinois State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for an Aurora elderly couple who have been reported missing.

The Aurora Police Department says George Spieler, 86, and Marilyn Spieler, 85, left their home at 9:45 a.m. on January 21, 2016, and have not been seen since. Aurora police say George has dementia, and Marilyn is unable to see at night.

George is described as 6'2" tall, weighing 230 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. Marilyn is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. Authorities say the couple may be driving in a 2011 bronze-colored four-door Buick Lucerne with Illinois license plates "MAS226."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this couple, you are asked to call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500.