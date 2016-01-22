Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois expanding Effingham facility

EFFINGHAM - Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois have announced that a major expansion and renovation project is underway at the Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham.

Cancer Care Specialists officials say expansion and renovation work began in November 2015 in order to better serve patients in Effingham and surrounding communities. An increase in the laboratory area, reception area, and nursing area are among the expansions planned for this facility.

Officials say the expansion is on schedule to be completed by spring 2016. For more information about Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, click here.