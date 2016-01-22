State Unemployment Rises Slightly

Posted:

State unemployment rates increased in December.  The numbers reported today from the Department of Employment Security. 

State officials say numbers jumped to 5 point 9 percent from 5 point 7 percent in November. Nationally, unemployment rates were at 5 percent last month.

Illinois ended 2015 with 3,000 less jobs than the state had in 2014 which is a less than one percent drop.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps