Decatur Police make arrest in 1st Homicide of year

DECATUR – Decatur Police announce they have made an arrest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Tarik Dewalt.

Dewalt was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Decatur apartment complex on January 13 and became the city's first homicide of the year. Police say they have arrested 18-year-old Shirice K. Hendrix who is now held on one million dollars bond on charges of first degree murder.

Hendrix was arrested Friday (January 22) evening at a home in Decatur.