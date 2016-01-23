84-year-old Decatur man dies in Cleveland Ave. Fire

DECATUR – Decatur emergency personnel were on the scene of a major residential fire early Saturday morning that left an 84-year-old man dead.

Firefighters responded to the call at around 5:30 AM on Saturday, January 23. Personnel reported to the 800 block of East Cleveland Avenue, where they said smoke was pouring out of the windows. They immediately set to work on extinguishing the flames.

Crews found the owner of the home inside lying next to his kitchen table. The 84-year-old Decatur man was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was declared dead at 6:07 AM after hospital staff were unable to revive him.

The Macon County Coroner recently identified the man as Roy L. Graves, of Decatur. An autopsy done by the Coroner indicates his preliminary cause of death is probable carbon monoxide intoxication due to inhalation of smoke and soot from the house fire.

Additional toxicology testing is pending for Graves.

Decatur Fire Department officials told WAND News they were on the scene until 9:50 AM putting out the fire. They also say the home is a total loss with $30,000 in outer damages and $10,000 worth of damage to the interior of the home.

The cause of this fire continues to be investigated by Decatur fire authorities. We will provide more details as they become available.