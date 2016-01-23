Unit 4 School Board to consider option of purchasing Local Properties

CHAMPAIGN – Our partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report Unit 4 officials will be discussing securing the option to purchase eight properties at their next meeting.

The school board will be meeting at 5:30 PM on Monday, January 25, to vote on whether the district wants to secure the option to purchase properties northeast of Central High School in Champaign. Reporter Nicole Lafond writes if this is approved, the board would sign separate real-estate option agreements with the three owners of the eight properties.

According to the News-Gazette, those agreements would give the district the option of purchasing them exclusively for an 18-month period.

These properties include: the Christian Science Society Church and Reading Room; the McKinley Family YMCA and adjacent house and several Hurst Real Estate houses converted into apartments in that area.

Unit 4 spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart told the News-Gazette that these agreements would not require the district to purchase these properties. It would only lock in purchase prices; however Unit 4 will have to put down money to hold each property if the agreements are approved.

Along with this business at Monday’s meeting, the district will also be deciding on approving agreements with Perkins and Will, IGW Architecture and O’Shea Builders for “architectural and construction management services as it decides on a long-term facility plan.”

Other business the Unit 4 School Board will be discussing can be found on their agenda here.

The full story from the News-Gazette can be found here.