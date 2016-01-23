Pinned: Martinez Suffers First Loss as Illini Wrestling Falls to Penn State

Posted:
Isaiah Martinez reacts to his first career loss, as the victor, PSU's Jared Nolf, watches. Isaiah Martinez reacts to his first career loss, as the victor, PSU's Jared Nolf, watches.

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois Wrestling lost in the rarest of ways Saturday, watching their defending national championship suffer a defeat for the first time in his career.

Top-ranked Isaiah's Martinez's defeat at the hands of 3rd-ranked Jason Nolf -- a Penn State freshman -- was his first, ending the sophomore's 54-match win streak.

Martinez was pinned at 4:55 in the 2nd period, the 3rd match of the day, which helped Penn State open a 15-0 lead on Illinois.

The Nittany Lions won the meet by a 30-15 score to improve to 11-0 and 6-0 in the Big Ten.  Illinois dropped to 9-4, and 1-4.

Martinez won the 2015 NCAA National Championship in the 157 lb. class, finishing off a perfect 35-0 season last spring.  

Find more individual results from the meet here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps