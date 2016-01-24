Beecher City man dies after being hit by Vehicle in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY – Illinois State Police report troopers were on the scene of a fatal crash two miles west of Lake Sara in Effingham County on Saturday night.

Authorities responded to the scene at around 11:32 PM on Saturday, January 23. Preliminary investigative details indicate 40-year-old William J. Coleman, of Beecher City, was walking west on Moccasin Road near County Road 600 East at the same time a vehicle was traveling west on Moccasin Road.

The vehicle struck Coleman in the roadway. The Effingham County Coroner later pronounced Coleman dead at the scene.

This incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.