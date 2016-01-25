Decatur to Host the Midwest Drone Conference and Expo

DECATUR - Major drone manufacturers are gathering in Decatur for the Midwest Drone Conference and Expo on January 26 and 27.

The conference, sponsored by ADM Crop Risk Services, will feature several speakers, a trade show, manufacturers and vendors, and technology sessions designed to educate attendees about FAA regulations, legal liability, and more. Additionally, vendors will be able to research choices of potential future purchases on site.

This year's show and expo will by held at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on January 26, and from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on January 27. The cost to attend is $20 per person, and lunch will also be available for $15 per person.

