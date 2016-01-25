UPDATED: Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Death

SPRINGFIELD - Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards has released the identity of a man who was found shot dead in a Rochester home Monday morning.

Edwards says Matthew Grady, 31, was found dead in his home at about 5:44 a.m. Authorities say Grady had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. According to an autopsy conducted Monday afternoon, Edwards says the wounds are consistent with a homicide.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate this incident. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

ROCHESTER - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department is looking for answers after a man was found shot dead inside a home in Rochester.

Deputies were called out to the 7200 block of Lake Services Road in Rochester at about 5:20 this morning.

They discovered a man had been shot; he was declared dead at 5:44 AM.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Detectives Bureau at 217-753-6840 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

