Early Voting, Vote-by-Mail for 2016 Primary Election delayed due to ballot challenges

SPRINGFIELD - Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says early voting and vote-by-mail options for the March 15 Primary Election will be delayed until at least mid-February.

The official start date for Early Voting and Vote by Mail in Sangamon County is February 4. However, Gray says that start date will be delayed due to challenges to several Presidential candidates on the ballot, preventing it from being certified to County Clerks.

Additionally, the Sangamon County Clerk's Office will not be open on Lincoln's Birthday or President's Day, as originally planned. Gray says, "I find it hard to justify the time and expense for staff and security with no ballot available to issue to voters on these holidays."

The early voting and vote-by-mail delays stem from objections against Presidential Candidates Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Hillary Clinton, Martin J. O'Malley, Bernie Sanders, Roque De La Fuente, and Larry Cohen.

