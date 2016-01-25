Decatur firefighters respond to early-morning fire on Sunday

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says one home was moderately damaged in an early-morning house fire on January 24.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Shady Crest at about 1:02 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Upon arriving, fire crews say they saw fire coming from the top of the chimney and in the wall of the chimney.

The fire was brought under control at about 3:30 a.m., with no injuries or fatalities. The sole occupant of the home was relocated to a neighbor's house, and is receiving aid from the American Red Cross.

A total of 16 firefighters helped extinguish the flames. Officials say the fire started in the chimney, and that this incident is still under investigation.

