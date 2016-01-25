Urbana Police Department distributing bikes to citizens on February 12

URBANA - Champaign and Urbana citizens will have the opportunity to receive a bicycle free of charge from the Urbana Police Department on February 12.

Urbana police say the free bicycle give away will take place at 202 South Vine Street from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Each citizen will be limited to one bicycle, and bikes will be offered in "as-is" condition to interested citizens.

For more information about this bicycle give away, call the Urbana Police Department at (217) 384-2320.