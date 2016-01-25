Central Illinois Foodbank program saves more than 1.1 million pounds of food

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois Foodbank officials say they have rescued more than 1.1 millions of pounds of food from being thrown away by local grocery stores in the past six months thanks to a retail food rescue program.

Central Illinois Foodbank started the retail food rescue program in 2005. The program helps the Foodbank collect food that stores are no longer able to sell, but is still viable good food that can be distributed to pantries and citizens in need.

Officials say more than 201,000 pounds of food were collected in the program's first year. According to a release from Feeding America, approximately 70 billion pounds of food in the country goes to waste each year.

The Central Illinois Foodbank currently participates in the program with 12 retailers at 50 different locations across central Illinois. For more information about the Foodbank, click here.