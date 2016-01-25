DSC inviting citizens to Tree of Hope lighting

CHAMPAIGN - Developmental Services Center officials are inviting citizens to attend the lighting of the Tree of Hope in Champaign on January 25.

Officials say light bulbs representing donations received through the Tons O' Fun Band and Friends 10th Annual Christmas Show will illuminate the corner of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Each bulb represents $50 in donations.

The show, held on December 5, 2015, helped raise $5,250 for the Tree of Hope Campaign. Money raised during the campaign will be used to fund support and service programs for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in the community.

For more information about Developmental Services Center, click here.