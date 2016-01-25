Early voting to begin late

Early voting in Illinois will begin late because of challenges to the inclusion of several Democratic and Republican candidates on the March primary ballot.

Early voting for the March primary was scheduled to begin February 4th, but will not begin until mid-February, according to two Central Illinois County Clerks.

“The pending objections to the candidacy of several Presidential candidates in Illinois will, unfortunately, delay the start of early voting and vote-by-mail in Sangamon County,” said that county’s clerk Don Gray. “As soon as the State Board of Elections certifies the final ballot to us, we will work as quickly as possible to print, test and finalize ballots to begin early voting.”

Macon County clerk Steve Bean estimated early voting in his office will not begin “until probably the 17th of February.” Bean also said the county would probably send write-in ballots to overseas voters with special instructions because of the delay.

Among the candidacies being challenged is that of Republican-hopeful Senator Ted Cruz. An Illinois attorney has challenged Cruz’s eligibility to be president since Cruz was born in Canada. Others have challenged the candidacies of Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton, Martin O’Malley, Roque De La Fuenta, Larry Cohen and Bernie Sanders, as well as Republican candidate Marco Rubio.