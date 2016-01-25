Lincoln Presidential Library Hosts Local Artists' Work

SPRINGFIELD — Some of central Illinois' most creative artists will have a chance showcase their work thanks to “Art in the Atrium,” a new program at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The Presidential Library and various art groups in the Springfield area have come together to present a series of exhibits. There are over 30 paintings, sculptures and photographs currently on display by Juried Artists of the Springfield Art Association. This exhibit will be on display until April 30.

The exhibit following "Art in the Atrium" will open on May 13 and will be by members of the Springfield Watercolor Society.

Events such as “Art in the Atrium” allow for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to return the support that the people of Springfield and Central Illinois has given to the ALPLM in the past decade. This also gives them the opportunity to display the Presidential Library and possibly attract new visitors.

The art is on display in the atrium of the library building (112 N. Sixth Street, Springfield) in the ALPLM complex. The free exhibit is open to the public 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information, visit www.presidentlincoln.illinois.gov.