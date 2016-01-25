Decatur Brew Works Opens Tuesday

DECATUR – Decatur will see an onsite brewery open after 100 years.

Decatur Brew Works (DBW), located at 101 North Main Street, will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, January 26 at 4 PM.

Founder Dreux Lewandowski and partner Micah Koll say DBW will offer 24 taps with three house-made beers and a wide selection of world class beers to choose from. There is also a small selection of wines.

The last time there was a brewery in Decatur was 1916.

WAND will take you inside in an All New Business Watch on Wednesday, January 27 at 4 PM. We will also bring you coverage of the official opening during our evening newscasts Tuesday.