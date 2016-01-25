UPDATED: Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies make arrest in Seymour stabbing

UPDATE – Our partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report a Seymour woman appeared in court today concerning charges against her after she stabbed and killed her boyfriend last week.

According to the News-Gazette, 25-year-old Sarah Kijanowski appeared via video from the Champaign County Jail for her Tuesday, January 26, court date. She faces charges of second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Mark Schenk reports Judge John Kennedy is keeping her bond at $250,000. Kijanowski will appear back in court on Tuesday, February 9.

---------------------------------------------

SEYMOUR - In an update to a story WAND brought you last week, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office has arrested one woman in connection with a stabbing incident that happened in Seymour on January 21.

Authorities say Sarah Kijanowski, 25, was arrested at about 4:22 p.m. on January 25 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Chase Yets on January 21. Kijanowski is facing preliminary charges of second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene for a medical call involving a reported stabbing with a knife. Deputies say Yets appeared to have sustained apparent stab wounds, and was later pronounced dead.

Kijanowski's bond is set at $250,000. We will provide more information as it becomes available.