EIU President Releases Budget Update In Email To Campus Community

CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University President David M. Glassman released a statement today with an update of the university’s budget situation as the state’s budget impasse continues.

Glassman began his statement addressing the fact that the university has not received any of its annual appropriation, which is approximately $40 million, nor its MAP reimbursement for students, which is approximately $9 million.

The university managed to make $10 million in reductions this past fall, but this budget was predicated on receiving the state appropriation and MAP reimbursements.

President Glassman goes on to say that while the university will continue to offer its service and opportunities to its communities as best it can, officials must begin to preserve their funds for “instruction and employee payroll in the case [their] appropriation is further delayed or not received at all.”

While the university has been managing their expenses since the first half of the Fiscal Year 2016 to move well into the spring semester, officials have now identified specific measures that will be need to be carried out to keep the university afloat until the completion of the semester while still ensuring they meet their academic standards and payroll.

Glassman says EIU will begin implementing the following actions immediately: halting all non-instructional capital equipment purchases; delaying all deferred maintenance and repairs that are either unrelated to safety and security or already paid for; delaying all non-instructional capital projects; halting all non-instructional supply purchases without vice presidential approval; freezing employee-reimbursed travel with minimal exception such as for required federal or governmental purposes; and freezing all hires that involves FY16 funding.

Any exception to these actions will require presidential approval.

If an appropriation continues to be delayed further into the semester, Glassman says the university will need to temporarily and/or permanently lay off hundreds of non-instructional employees and mandate unpaid furlough days to others beginning in March.

Call backs will occur immediately after an appropriation is enacted and funds have begun to be received by the university.

Glassman finished the statement calling on the community to remain “strong and positive in attitude” as they await for state support from lawmakers and governor.

His full statement can be found here.