Central Illinois Teachers Participating In Science Training Workshop

DECATUR – The Education Coalition of Macon County and ADM have partnered to bring scientific training to area teachers through the iBIO Institute EDUCATE Center.

The iBIO Institute aims to bring cutting-edge science from regional biotech companies to develop world-competitive educators and to inspire student interest in science. Teachers and districts will be able to take part in a series of workshops as they develop curricula to meet new Illinois State Learning Standards.

Throughout 2016, the iBIO Institute EDUCATE Center’s workshops will serve to help area educators develop professionally. The first workshop concentrates on implementing the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) in the classroom.

The NGSS, mandated by the state of Illinois, helps align science education with best practices from around the world and places new emphasis on real-world applications of learning.

These workshops deliver industry-led science and mathematics programs for teachers that they can then pass on to their students to inspire “the next generation of innovators and linking teacher training with local industry.”

According to officials, teachers from nine different school districts will be in attendance at this first workshop.

iBIO Institute’s first workshop will take place Thursday, January 28, at 11 AM at the ADM James R. Randall Research Center (JRRRC).