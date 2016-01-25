Decatur Man Accused of Forgery

DECATUR - Police arrested a Decatur man on preliminary forgery charges.

Decatur Police say he forged his mother's signature on a series of checks.

55-year-old Brian Hoffman is accused of forging 22 checks to be taken out of her Soy Capitol Bank account. It happened between December 13 and January 9. The cost equals up to about $4,000 and police say were written by Hoffman in his mothers name.

Hoffman is facing forgery charges for financial exploitation of an elderly person.